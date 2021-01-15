If you thought you’d seen it all in MMA you may be in for a huge surprise with this recent contest out of Russia that is unique, to say the least.

In a video posted to the Fight Commentary Breakdowns’ YouTube channel, a fight is showcasing a video from True Gym MMA in which three amateurs simultaneously try to take on one professional MMA fighter, however, the catch is that there is a serious size difference at play.

After a show of sportsmanship touching gloves, the bout is on and it doesn’t take long before the sheer experience and skill difference is evident. The MMA Pro is able to drop one of his opponents with a body shot before knocking down another shortly after. The third opponent manages to hold out much longer than his two teammates, however, once the fight hits the mats he is choked to sleep shortly after.

The professional fighter in this video is Maxim ‘Mad Max’ Novoselov who is no stranger to the sport. The 47-year-old has an 11-2-1 record dating back to his debut fight in 2004. This debut was his first loss and four short years later in his third fight, he picked up another loss, however, since 2008 the heavyweight has remained undefeated with his most recent win coming in December of 2020.