Yoel Romero Not Surprised GSP Vacated Middleweight Title

After a four-year layoff, Georges St. Pierre returned to the Octagon at UFC 217 on Nov. 4, 2017 where he submitted Michael Bisping in the third round of their headlining bout to become the UFC middleweight champion.

Although he appeared to tire as the bout dragged on, St. Pierre looked terrific at 185 pounds, out-striking Bisping and eventually out-grappling him as well.

Recently speaking on the fight, top contender Yoel Romero said that he wasn’t surprised by the outcome:

“It’s not a surprise for anybody, it’s not a surprise, it’s not a surprise,” Romero told Ariel Helwani on Monday’s edition of The MMA Hour. “I knew that Michael Bisping didn’t have good wrestling or grappling, I knew this guy had nothing for St-Pierre. And I knew St-Pierre would beat him and go out again.”

Although he put on a strong performance against Bisping, St. Pierre vacated the title just a little more than a month after winning it, citing a sickness as the reason why. Romero also claims that he saw this coming, although he labeled “Rush” as ‘smart’ for doing so:

“For sure, (I knew St-Pierre would vacate the middleweight belt), because 185 pounds is a very dangerous category, many people have good quality,” Romero said. “I clap for Georges St-Pierre because he’s smart, ‘ok, I have another belt, very easy with this guy. I kill him and I have a very good Christmas.’”

