Video: Frightening KO Outshines Lackluster Joshua vs. Parker Fight

The combat sports world was underwhelmed by this weekend’s (Sat., March 31, 2018) heavyweight title fight between Anthony Joshua and David Parker.

For the first time in Joshua’s professional boxing career, he failed to put his opponent away, and some sketchy refereeing led to a fairly dismal main event.

However, there was much more action on the undercard, with Alexander Povetkin scoring a vicious fifth-round knockout against David Price.

Check out the finest performance of the night as the boxing world continues to criticize Joshua’s lackluster effort:

And in slow motion:

Slow Motion of Povetkin brutal KO on David Price #JoshuaParker #PovetkinPrice pic.twitter.com/e4oLhmnviP — BOXING CORNER 24/7 (@boxingcorner247) March 31, 2018

Povetkin’s stunning KO kept his WBA Inter-Continental and WBO International heavyweight titles on his waist, and could potentially set up a fight with Joshua should the heavyweight champion opt out of a fight with American heavyweight champ Deontay Wilder.

Price was laid out for quite some time and required an oxygen mask following the brutal knockout loss.

David Price injury update after horrific KO https://t.co/izkubillHo pic.twitter.com/V7lbZYAMos — Sun Sport (@SunSport) April 1, 2018

What’s next for Joshua and Povektin? Will the two face off next, or will the boxing world finally see Joshua vs. Wilder?