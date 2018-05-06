Watch: UFC Veteran Flips Opponent The Bird Following Monstrous Head Kick KO

Today’s (Sun., May 6, 2018) Rizin FF 10 from the Marine Messe Fukuoka in Fukuoka, Japan, provided a hard-hitting night of action for fans of Japanese MMA.

In the main event, former UFC flyweight title contender Kyoji Horiguchi knocked out fellow UFC vet Ian McCall in an alarming nine seconds with a massive counter left hook.

UFC veteran Daron Cruickshank also got in on the action as well, scoring an integral victory over Koshi Matsumoto after two consecutive stoppage losses in his previous two bouts.

The Taekwondo black belt came out head-hunting early, looking to nail Matsumoto with high kicks from the bout’s outset. One eventually landed towards the final minute of the opening round, knocking Matsumoto out instantly and putting Cruickshank back into the win column.

“The Detroit Superstar” then added his own bit of post-win smack talk by flipping off his knocked out opponent. Watch the huge knockout here: