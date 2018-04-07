Watch: Conor McGregor’s NYC Court Arraignment Hearing Caught On Video

The madness surrounding Conor McGregor’s bus attack in Brooklyn on Thursday has overshadowed the fact that today is fight day, especially after he turned himself in to police.

McGregor was brought before a judge on Friday with a fellow co-conspirator, and the entire arraignment was caught on video.

Watch McGregor’s arraignment below:

McGregor was hit with a felony count of criminal mischief and three misdemeanor counts of assault and will have to return to court for his next appearance on June 14th.

UFC 223 competitors Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg had orders of protection filed against McGregor after injuries sustained during the melee forced them from their respective fights.

Dillon Danis paid McGregor’s bail to have him removed from police custody as the case is adjudicated.