Update: Michael Chiesa vs. Anthony Pettis Canceled

It appears Conor McGregor’s Brooklyn bus attack will, unfortunately, lead to the cancellation of a strong lightweight fight after all.

Updating a previous report that lightweight Michael Chiesa was still fighting Anthony Pettis at UFC 223 after he suffered facial lacerations when lightweight champion Conor McGregor threw a guardrail at a bus containing hated rival Khabib Nurmagomedov, Ariel Helwani just revealed the fight has now been called off due to ‘Maverick’s’ injuries:

Michael Chiesa vs Anthony Pettis is canceled, sources say. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 6, 2018

Reason for the cancelation are the cuts Chiesa sustained on his face, I’m told. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 6, 2018

The MMA universe was thrown into complete upheaval when McGregor caused the uproar by sneaking into the UFC 223 media day and chasing down ‘The Eagle’s’ bus after Khabib had cornered his friend and training partner Artem Lobov earlier this week.

Yet Nurmagomedov noted that the UFC staff would never have let him off of the bus so close to this Saturday’s card, where he will meet featherweight champion Max Holloway, in his response to the chaos later in the afternoon.

Khabib is being called afraid for not leaving the bus and defending himself against McGregor, and the scenario could eventually lead to one of the biggest fights in UFC history if McGregor does finally face Nurmagomedov, something he reportedly ‘100 f***ing percent’ wants to do.

But while that fight could one day develop, Chiesa and Pettis won’t be able to fight in Brooklyn on Saturday thanks to McGregor’s antics.

Expect some sort of legal recourse to come.