UFC Title Contender Vows To Retire Tyron Woodley & Rafael Dos Anjos

Colby Covington has his sights set on two big names, and he plans on retiring them.

UFC President Dana White has gone on record by stating that former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos is the clear front-runner to challenge current UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley next.

However, that has not stopped Covington from hovering over this situation and seeing how he could leapfrog dos Anjos in line for a title shot.

Covington went on record in a recent interview that dos Anjos and Woodley are the only two names on his current list of fights to make.

He added that if he is given the chance to fight them, he would retire these fighters when he finally gets his hands on them.

“The list is really only two,” Covington told ESPN’s Five Rounds podcast (via ESPN). “That’s what I’ve earned in my career. There are only two fights to make for #NerdBash2018, these nerds I’m going to bash and retire, and that’s RDA and T-Woodley. Those storylines are already written,” he said.

Make no mistake about it, Woodley is still the top pick for Covington as he wants the title.

However, this has been that has unsuccessfully for quite some time now. With RDA next line, Colby may have to wait just a little bit longer.