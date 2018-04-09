UFC Road To The Octagon: UFC On FOX 29

The UFC has released the full episode of UFC Road To The Octagon: Fight Night Glendale to their YouTube channel to not only get the fans excited for this upcoming event but to give insight into the background of the current stories revolving around the fighters.

UFC on FOX 29 is set to take place on Saturday, April 14, 2018, at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 6 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Justin Gaethje vs. Dustin Poirier in a lightweight bout will headline this event while Arjan Bhullar vs. Adam Wieczorek in a heavyweight bout will serve as the co-main event.

Rounding out of the four bout main card is Carlos Condit vs. Alex Oliveira in a welterweight bout and Cortney Casey vs. Michelle Waterson in a women’s strawweight bout.

You can watch the full episode here: