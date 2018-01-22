UFC on FOX 27 (UFC Charlotte) is set to take place on Saturday, January 27, 2018, at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The event will mark the promotion’s third visit to Charlotte, and first since UFC Fight Night: Florian vs. Gomi in March of 2010.

The main card will air on FOX at 8 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX at 5 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza vs. Derek Brunson in a middleweight bout will serve as the headliner while Dennis Bermudez vs. Andre Fili in a featherweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the four-bout card is Jordan Rinaldi vs. Gregor Gillespie in a lightweight bout and Drew Dober vs. Frank Camacho in a lightweight bout.

The UFC has released the full episode of UFC Road To The Octagon: Fight Night Charlotte to their YouTube channel to not only get the fans excited for this upcoming event but to give insight into the background of the current stories revolving around the fighters. You can watch the full episodes here: