UFC on FOX 29 Salaries: Dustin Poirier Banks Big Payday

The Arizona State Athletic Commission released the UFC on FOX 29 salaries on Monday and some of the top tier talents got paid some major cash.

UFC on FOX 29 took place on Saturday, April 14, 2018, at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

The main card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET while the preliminary card was be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 6 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Justin Gaethje ($110,000) vs. Dustin Poirier ($170,000) in a lightweight bout headlined this event while Carlos Condit ($115,000) vs. Alex Oliveira ($100,000) in a welterweight bout served as the co-main event.

Rounding out of the four bout main card was Israel Adesanya ($106,000) vs. Marvin Vettori ($20,000) in a middleweight bout and Cortney Casey ($33,000) vs. Michelle Waterson ($80,000) in a women’s strawweight bout.

The full payouts include:

Dustin Poirier: $170,000 (includes $85,000 win bonus) def. Justin Gaethje: $110,000



Alex Oliveira: $100,000 (includes $50,000 win bonus) def. Carlos Condit $115,000



Israel Adesanya: $106,000 (includes $53,000 win bonus) def. Marvin Vettori $20,000



Michelle Waterson: $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus) def. Cortney Casey $33,000



Antonio Carlos Junior: $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus) def. Tim Boetsch $72,000



Muslim Salikhov: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Ricky Rainey $14,000



John Moraga: $74,000 (includes $37,000 win bonus) def. Wilson Reis $31,000



Brad Tavares: $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus) def. Krzysztof Jotko $36,000



Gilbert Burns: $56,000 (includes $28,000 win bonus) def. Dan Moret $12,000



Lauren Mueller: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Shana Dobson $12,000



Yushin Okami: $70,000 (includes $35,000 win bonus) def. Dhiego Lima $15,000



Adam Wieczorek: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Arjan Bhullar $12,000



Alejandro Perez: $50,000 (includes $25,000 win bonus) def. Matthew Lopez $33,000



Luke Sanders: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Patrick Williams $12,000