UFC on FOX 29 Salaries: Dustin Poirier Banks Big Payday

The Arizona State Athletic Commission released the UFC on FOX 29 salaries on Monday and some of the top tier talents got paid some major cash.
UFC on FOX 29 took place on Saturday, April 14, 2018, at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.
The main card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET while the preliminary card was be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 6 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 3:30 p.m. ET.
Justin Gaethje ($110,000) vs. Dustin Poirier ($170,000) in a lightweight bout headlined this event while Carlos Condit ($115,000) vs. Alex Oliveira ($100,000) in a welterweight bout served as the co-main event.
Rounding out of the four bout main card was Israel Adesanya ($106,000) vs. Marvin Vettori ($20,000) in a middleweight bout and Cortney Casey ($33,000) vs. Michelle Waterson ($80,000) in a women’s strawweight bout.
The full payouts include:
Dustin Poirier: $170,000 (includes $85,000 win bonus) def. Justin Gaethje: $110,000
Alex Oliveira: $100,000 (includes $50,000 win bonus) def. Carlos Condit $115,000
Israel Adesanya: $106,000 (includes $53,000 win bonus) def. Marvin Vettori $20,000
Michelle Waterson: $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus) def. Cortney Casey $33,000
Antonio Carlos Junior: $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus) def. Tim Boetsch $72,000
Muslim Salikhov: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Ricky Rainey $14,000
John Moraga: $74,000 (includes $37,000 win bonus) def. Wilson Reis $31,000
Brad Tavares: $80,000 (includes $40,000 win bonus) def. Krzysztof Jotko $36,000
Gilbert Burns: $56,000 (includes $28,000 win bonus) def. Dan Moret $12,000
Lauren Mueller: $20,000 (includes $10,000 win bonus) def. Shana Dobson $12,000
Yushin Okami: $70,000 (includes $35,000 win bonus) def. Dhiego Lima $15,000
Adam Wieczorek: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Arjan Bhullar $12,000
Alejandro Perez: $50,000 (includes $25,000 win bonus) def. Matthew Lopez $33,000
Luke Sanders: $24,000 (includes $12,000 win bonus) def. Patrick Williams $12,000