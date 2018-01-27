UFC on FOX 27 Bonuses: Jacare & Bektic Bank $50,000 For Huge Knockouts

UFC on FOX 27 emanated tonight (Saturday, January 27, 2018) from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. The night was headlined by a middleweight rematch between Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and Derek Brunson.

There would be no vengeance for Brunson. Jacare forced him to meet the same fate as their first meeting in Strikeforce in 2012, this time via head kick and follow-up punches. Brunson bowed out 3:50 into the first round. The Wilmington, NC native charged forward behind powerful punches, but the Brazilian blocked many shots while landing stiff counter hooks. After one such exchange is when he found the finish. Jacare will bank an extra $50,000 for his Performance of the Night tonight.

On the prelims, top featherweight prospect Mirsad Bektic got back on the winning track against Godofredo Pepey. Bektic pressured the Brazilian in a more measured way than what we saw from him against Elkins, but he changed things just after the halfway point of the first round. He slammed a booming straight right hand into Pepey’s sternum and crumpled him. Follow-up shots were perfunctory. The ATT rep pockets an extra $50,000 for his Performance of the Night.

The Fight of the Night was obvious soon after it began. The main card opener between welterweight bangers Frank Camacho and Drew Dober played out exactly as many expected. The two men traded punches and kicks at an incredible pace for the duration, displaying otherworldly toughness in the process. Dober worked the body and legs in the first two rounds and it seemed to pay dividends as Camacho started breathing heavily around the halfway point. That barely slowed “The Crank”, though, who continued to head-hunt. Surprisingly, it was Camacho who owned the wrestling exchanges, but he maybe didn’t press it enough. Dober was the one consistently shooting, but Camacho stuffed nearly all of them and reversed into top position more often than not. But Dober very quickly got to his feet every time, resuming his standup attack. His ability to get up helped him eke out the decision, but both men will take home an extra $50,000.

