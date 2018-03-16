UFC London Weigh-In Results: Main Event Is Set

UFC London (UFC Fight Night 127) is set to take place on Saturday, March 17, 2018 at The O2 Arena in London, England.

The main card will air on UFC’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 5 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will be broadcasted on Fight Pass at 1:45 p.m. ET.

Fabricio Werdum vs. Alexander Volkov in a heavyweight bout will serve as the headliner while Jimi Manuwa vs. Jan Blachowicz in a light heavyweight bout will serve as the co-main event.

Rounding out the four bout main card is Tom Duquesnoy vs. Terrion Ware in a bantamweight bout and Leon Edwards vs. Peter Sobotta in a welterweight bout.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC London on Friday and here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 5 p.m. ET)

Fabricio Werdum (249) vs. Alexander Volkov (246)

Jan Blachowicz (205) vs. Jimi Manuwa (205)

Tom Duquesnoy (135) vs. Terrion Ware (136)

Leon Edwards (170) vs. Peter Sobotta (171)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 1:45 p.m. ET)

Charles Byrd (184) vs. John Phillips (185)

Oliver Enkamp (171) vs. Danny Roberts (170)

Hakeem Dawodu (145) vs. Danny Henry (146)

Magomed Ankalaev (205) vs. Paul Craig (204)

Kajan Johnson (155) vs. Stevie Ray (156)

Mark Godbeer (238) vs. Dmitriy Sosnovskiy (238)

Nasrat Haqparast (155) vs. Nad Narimani (155)