UFC Fresno Medical Suspensions: Two Fighters Out Indefinitely

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC Fresno, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

A featherweight bout between Cub Swanson and Brian Ortega will serve as the event headliner while Jason Knight vs. Gabriel Benitez in a featherweight bout will serve as the co-main event. Rounding out the six bout main card is Aljamain Sterling vs. Marlon Moraes in a bantamweight bout, Scott Holtzman vs. Darrell Horcher in a lightweight bout, and Markus Perez vs. Eryk Anders in a middleweight bout.

Some of the more notable suspensions include Sterling being suspended indefinitely after being knocked out. Also, Perez was suspended indefinitely.

Here are the entire medical suspensions:

Aljamain Sterling: Requires mandatory neurologist clearance or suspended indefinitely; suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exception due to KO

Markus Perez: Requires mandatory neurologist clearance or suspended indefinitely; suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exception due to hard bout

Gabriel Benitez: Requires doctor’s clearance on possible fracture to left ankle, right eye, and left elbow or suspended 180 days

Marlon Moraes: Requires doctor’s clearance on possible fracture to right hand five digit or suspended 180 days

Scott Holtzman: Requires doctor’s clearance on possible fracture to right thumb and loose teeth or suspended 180 days; requires doctor’s clearance on laceration to forehead or suspended 60 days

Benito Lopez: Requires doctor’s clearance on possible fracture to nose or suspended 180 days

Davi Ramos: Requires doctor’s clearance on possible fracture to left tibia or suspended 180 days

Merab Dvalishvili: Requires doctor’s clearance on laceration to right eyelid or suspended 60 days

Luke Sanders: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exception due to TKO loss

Antonio Braga Neto: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact with no exception due to KO loss

UFC Fresno (UFC Fight Night 123) took place on Saturday, December 9, 2017 at Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. The event will mark the promotion’s first visit to Fresno. The main card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card was split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.