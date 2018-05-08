UFC 224 Countdown: Full Episode

UFC 224 is set to take place on Saturday, May 12, 2018, at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FX at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Amanda Nunes vs. Raquel Pennington in a female bantamweight title fight will headline this event while Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza vs. Kelvin Gastelum in a middleweight bout will serve as the co-headliner.

Rounding out the five bout main card is Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Cooper in a women’s strawweight bout, John Lineker vs. Brian Kelleher in a bantamweight bout, and Lyoto Machida vs. Vitor Belfort in a middleweight bout.

The UFC has released the full episode of UFC 224 Countdown to their YouTube channel to not only get the fans excited for this upcoming event but to give insight into the background of the current stories revolving around the fighters.

You can watch the full episode here: