UFC 221 Medical Suspensions: Six Fighters Face Long Layoffs

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC 221, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

UFC 221 took place on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at Perth Arena in Perth, Australia. The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:45 p.m. ET.

Luke Rockhold vs. Yoel Romero for the interim middleweight title served as the main event while Curtis Blaydes vs. Mark Hunt in a heavyweight bout served as the co-main event. Rounding out the five bout card was Cyril Asker vs. Tai Tuivasa in a heavyweight bout, Li Jingliang vs. Jake Matthews in a welterweight bout, and Tyson Pedro vs. Saparbek Safarov in a light heavyweight bout.

Here are the entire medical suspensions:

Yoel Romero: suspended 180 days or until cleared by orthopedist for left middle finger; suspended a minimum of 30 days



Luke Rockhold: suspended 180 days or until cleared by dentist



Curtis Blaydes: suspended 180 days or until cleared by orthopedist for for left knee; suspended a minimum of 30 days



Mark Hunt: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for left ear laceration

Tai Tuivasa: suspended mandatory 7 days



Cyril Asker: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for TKO



Jake Matthews: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for eyebrow laceration



Li Jingliang: suspended mandatory 7 days



Tyson Pedro: suspended mandatory 7 days



Saparbek Safarov: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact for TKO



Dong Hyun Kim: suspended 180 days or until cleared by orthopedist for left proximal fibula fracture; suspended a minimum of 30 days



Damien Brown: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for right eyelid laceration



Israel Adesanya: suspended mandatory 7 days



Rob Wilkinson: suspended 180 days or until cleared by ear, nose, and throat or oral and maxillofacial doctor; suspended a minimum of 60 days with 45 days no contact



Alexander Volkanovski: suspended mandatory 7 days



Jeremy Kennedy: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for TKO



Jussier Formiga: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for scalp laceration



Ben Nguyen: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for TKO



Ross Pearson: suspended 45 days for dental evaluation



Mizuto Hirota: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact



Jose Quinonez: suspended 180 days or until cleared by orthopedist for right foot



Teruto Ishihara: suspended mandatory 7 days



Luke Jumeau: suspended 180 days or until cleared by orthopedist for right hand and second metacarpal fracture



Daichi Abe: suspended 45 days due to hard bout