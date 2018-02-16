UFC 221 Medical Suspensions: Six Fighters Face Long Layoffs

Andrew Ravens
Luke Rockhold
Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

With every decision comes a consequence and for those fighters who took part in battle at UFC 221, it’s their time to faces those consequences in the form of medical suspensions.

UFC 221 took place on Saturday, February 10, 2018 at Perth Arena in Perth, Australia. The main card aired on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card aired on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:45 p.m. ET.

Luke Rockhold vs. Yoel Romero for the interim middleweight title served as the main event while Curtis Blaydes vs. Mark Hunt in a heavyweight bout served as the co-main event. Rounding out the five bout card was Cyril Asker vs. Tai Tuivasa in a heavyweight bout, Li Jingliang vs. Jake Matthews in a welterweight bout, and Tyson Pedro vs. Saparbek Safarov in a light heavyweight bout.

Here are the entire medical suspensions:

Yoel Romero: suspended 180 days or until cleared by orthopedist for left middle finger; suspended a minimum of 30 days

Luke Rockhold: suspended 180 days or until cleared by dentist

Curtis Blaydes: suspended 180 days or until cleared by orthopedist for for left knee; suspended a minimum of 30 days

Mark Hunt: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for left ear laceration
Tai Tuivasa: suspended mandatory 7 days

Cyril Asker: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for TKO

Jake Matthews: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for eyebrow laceration

Li Jingliang: suspended mandatory 7 days

Tyson Pedro: suspended mandatory 7 days

Saparbek Safarov: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact for TKO

Dong Hyun Kim: suspended 180 days or until cleared by orthopedist for left proximal fibula fracture; suspended a minimum of 30 days

Damien Brown: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for right eyelid laceration

Israel Adesanya: suspended mandatory 7 days

Rob Wilkinson: suspended 180 days or until cleared by ear, nose, and throat or oral and maxillofacial doctor; suspended a minimum of 60 days with 45 days no contact

Alexander Volkanovski: suspended mandatory 7 days

Jeremy Kennedy: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for TKO

Jussier Formiga: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for scalp laceration

Ben Nguyen: suspended 45 days with 30 days no contact for TKO

Ross Pearson: suspended 45 days for dental evaluation

Mizuto Hirota: suspended 30 days with 21 days no contact

Jose Quinonez: suspended 180 days or until cleared by orthopedist for right foot

Teruto Ishihara: suspended mandatory 7 days

Luke Jumeau: suspended 180 days or until cleared by orthopedist for right hand and second metacarpal fracture

Daichi Abe: suspended 45 days due to hard bout

