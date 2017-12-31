UFC 219 Post-Fight Press Conference

The UFC’s year-ending pay-per-view of UFC 219 is in the books from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main event, dominant women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg faced off with former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm arguably for the title of the greatest female fighter in MMA history. Cyborg put on another defining performance, proving she could go five full rounds with a fellow champion by outlasting Holm for her first UFC title defense.

The co-main event saw a pivotal lightweight bout between returning oft-injured Khabib Nurmagomedov and surging striker Edson Barboza, a fight that only served to further muddy the all-out mess that has developed at the top of the UFC 155-pound fray. And muddy it did, as Khabib dominated the Brazilian Barboza from pillar to post to win a lopsided affair and insert his name firmly in the title picture.

