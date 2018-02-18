Tyron Woodley Squashes Beef With Dana White

UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley says he’s putting his rifts with UFC president Dana White behind him to focus on being the best champ he can be.

Woodley, who’s often butted heads with White over his performances, his hot takes on race in MMA and other things, spoke to TMZ Sports to finally end his beef with the boss as he focuses on preparing for his next title defense (via Bloody Elbow):

“I’m squashing everything. I’m focusing on getting the shoulder together. One-by-one, everybody will get these hands. I don’t know the order. I don’t know who’s next. But I never wanted to bounce around and not continue to defend my belt. I’ve been here for a while and I plan on knocking everybody out.” “I’m going to take a woosa,” Woodley continued. “So if you people want to know about the Dana beef, about the Frankenstein beef, about the Queefington beef, I don’t want to talk about it. I’m focusing on being successful.”

Woodley’s jabs at “Frankenstein” and “Queefington” are in reference to Rafael dos Anjos and Colby Covington, two welterweights who have been hounding Woodley and Dana White to get a title shot as vocally as possible.

In the past, White had called his welterweight champ a “drama queen,” leading to Woodley’s discussion of how black fighters and champions are treated compared to their white counterparts.

Do you see White and Woodley moving past their rift?