Twitter Reacts To Jon Jones’ CSAC Hearing

Earlier today (Feb. 28, 2018), Jon Jones appeared before the California State Athletic Commission (CSAC) regarding his UFC 214 failed drug test.

Ultimately, the former light heavyweight champion was fined $205,000, while also having his fighting license revoked.

Check out how Twitter reacted to the news below:

I want to see Jon Jones fight again #JonesCSAC — Georgi Karakhanyan (@georgimma) February 27, 2018

Jon Jones isn’t just an inveterate liar, he’s encircled by uniquely idiotic people. His entire defense is begging for sympathy without any shred of exonerating or mitigating evidence. Yet another hit for his triple album of total self-inflicted embarrassments — Jordan Breen (@jordanbreen) February 27, 2018

CSAC revokes Jon Jones’s license and fines him $205,000. The vote was 6-0. Jones heads to USADA next and I doubt he’ll be coddled there. Bottom line, Jones won’t fight for a while. How long will be dependent on what USADA does. — Josh Gross (@yay_yee) February 27, 2018

Jones’ defense in a nutshell: “There is no way a smart guy would only take the stuff the way the tests came out so obviously he didn’t do it on purpose.” Have they never read anything about Jon Jones before? — RJ Clifford (@RJcliffordMMA) February 27, 2018

Jon Jones swears on his heavenly father that he is not wrong in this situation. — Josh Gross (@yay_yee) February 27, 2018