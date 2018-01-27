Twitter Reacts To Jacare’s Latest Knockout Of Derek Brunson

Photo by Jeremy Brevard for USA TODAY Sports

UFC on FOX 27 went down tonight (Saturday, January 27, 2018) from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. The night was headlined by a middleweight contender matchup between former Strikeforce champion Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza and hometown hero Derek Brunson. The tilt was a rematch of their 2012 in Strikeforce, which the Brazilian won by knockout in less than a minute.

It took a little bit longer this time, but the result was the same. Brunson flurried with power punches after a feeling out process, but Jacare blocked most of it while delivering counter hooks. Surprisingly, it was not another counter hook on the defensively open Brunson that ended. After another exchange, the Brazilian uncorked a head kick that, even partially blocked, badly stunned Brunson. Jacare calmly walked forward and delivered the fight-ending follow-up blows, earning a second first-round finish over the North Carolinian.

The co-headliner was an action fight between exciting featherweight scrappers Dennis Bermudez and Andre Fili. The action was close throughout, with Fili surprisingly getting the better of the wrestling. He was unable to hold Bermudez down for any length of time, however, and the two peppered each other with punches and kicks for 15 minutes. Bermudez leaned on leg kicks while Fili tagged the oncoming Long Islander with punches. In the end, “Touchy” Fili pulled out a contentious split decision victory.

See how Twitter reacted to these bouts below:

