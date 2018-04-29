Scott Coker Sounds Off On Potentially Signing Ben Askren

Bellator President Scott Coker has addressed the possibility of signing former One FC champ Ben Askren.

It wasn’t that long ago that Askren called it a career after his fight against longtime mixed martial artist Shinya Aoki, who is best known for his lightweight run and has even competed at featherweight, back in November.

Around the time of his retirement, Askren went on record by stating that the only other fight that would bring him out of retirement would be against current UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, whom Askren trains with at Roufusport in Milwaukee.

Then, just a few months ago, Askren was asking for a fight against former UFC welterweight champ Georges St-Pierre under the UFC banner.

Earlier this month, Askren had a Twitter exchange with Bellator welterweight champion Rory MacDonald about a possible fight between the two fighters in the Viacom owned promotion.