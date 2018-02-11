Rising Heavyweight Says Shoe Beer Chug Was Enough For UFC Bonus

Last night (Feb. 10, 2018), unbeaten heavyweight Tai Tuivasa picked up a one-sided stoppage victory over Cyril Asker at UFC 221, which took place live on pay-per-view (PPV) in Perth, Australia.

After the fight, Tuivasa celebrated with a “shoey,” chugging a beer from a shoe on his way backstage from the Octagon.

Check it out below via MMAjunkie’s Ben Fowlkes:

Tai Tuivasa chugging beer out of a shoe? Tai Tuivasa chugging beer out of a shoe. pic.twitter.com/PvQJcpCXuk — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) February 11, 2018

Although he embraced that moment, however, Tuivasa isn’t too happy that he didn’t receive a post-fight bonus for his efforts. In fact, he believes the “shoey” should’ve earned him a bonus:

“What more do they want us to do?” Tuivasa told MMAFighting.com at the UFC 221 post-fight press conference. “I should’ve gotten 50K just for the shoey.”

Continuing on, “Bam Bam” also said that his brother-in-law, Tyson Pedro, who submitted Saparbek Safarov at UFC 221, should’ve received a bonus as well:

“I think we both should’ve gotten Performance of the Night and I think everyone else thought we should’ve gotten Performance of the Night,” Tuivasa explained. “He (Tyson Pedro) almost ripped somebody’s arm off, and I like elbowed (Cyril Asker) back to France and f*cking nothing. Now I have to go home and cry all night.”

Do you agree with Tuivasa’s claims?