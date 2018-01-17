Quote: Ronda Rousey & Conor McGregor Are Most Overhyped Fighters Ever

One UFC champion believes that Ronda Rousey and Conor McGregor are the most overhyped fighters ever.

That fighter is current UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris Cyborg, who has no problem with speaking her mind.

She recently pointed out in the interview that she believes the former UFC women’s bantamweight champion and current lightweight champion are the most overhyped fighters in the UFC. She talked about her belief during the Domenick Nati Show.

”I think you see already Ronda Rousey,” Cyborg said (transcript courtesy of MMA Mania). “Everyone think she is the best fight ever, ever pound for pound, and then you see when she fight real fighters, she has a hard time. And then, maybe McGregor. He’s never seen fighting one guy who’s tough, I would like to see him fight Jacare and fight Khabib. And McGregor has a big name but you don’t know, we don’t see him in real fight, with tough guys in MMA.”

Cyborg also believes that the promotion should do a better job at promoting all fighters that are on the current roster. However, she believes the UFC just promotes Rousey and McGregor as they are the promotions’ biggest draws on pay-per-view.