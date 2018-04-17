Quote: Dana White Was ‘Disgusted’ By Namajunas-Jedrzeczyk II Scores

Joanna Jedrzejczyk felt as if she won her rematch against Rose Namajunas at UFC 223 earlier this month (April 7, 2018) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The judges, however, disagreed, handing “Thug” Rose a unanimous decision victory, which allowed her to reclaim the 115-pound title she had won with a brutal first-round stoppage victory over Jedrzejczyk in their initial meeting at UFC 217 in New York City last year.

And as far as the rematch goes, the Polish striker recently said that she wasn’t the only one who felt as if the decision should have been given to her:

“Even Rose’s coach said after the verdict that I won that fight,” Jedrzejczyk told PolsatSport.pl, (via Bloody Elbow). She again brought up the disparity in total number of strikes for both of them as “proof” that she should’ve won. “Numbers don’t lie. Commission in New York is very young. They are still learing how to score fights,” Joanna said. “Dana White was also a little bit disgusted by the scoring.”

Although Jedrzejczyk did indeed out-land Namajunas in terms of strikes, it seemed as if the general consensus from the mixed martial arts community was that Namajunas had done enough to get the nod.

Moving forward, it will likely be difficult for Jedrzejczyk to earn a trilogy fight against Namajunas, although she does remain one of the best fighters in the division.

She has also expressed interest in making a jump up to 125 pounds, which may be the best decision at this stage in her career.

Where would you like to see Jedrzejczyk go next?