Poll: Will You Buy UFC 208?

It’s safe to say this Saturday’s (February 11, 2017) UFC 208 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York has received more than its fair share of criticism from MMA fans and media alike.

After all, the card features the inaugural UFC women’s featherweight title fight, but it doesn’t involve the consensus top women’s featherweight in the world, Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino. While the UFC offered Cyborg several chances to participate in the fight, she ultimately turned them down and then failed a USADA drug test, leaving her UFC future in question for now.

The fact that the promotion went on to book a women’s featherweight title bout anyway was (and still is) viewed as a sort of money grab by the UFC to add legitimacy to a card that badly needed it.

Longtime former middleweight champion and MMA legend Anderson Silva was added to the card on somewhat short notice against knockout slugger Derek Brunson, a bout where “The Spider” would seem to have little to gain but everything to lose considering he hasn’t secured an official win since October 2012.

All of that has many fans understandably questioning if they will buy the pay-per-view. Will you?