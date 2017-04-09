Does Chris Weidman Deserve A Rematch With Gegard Mousasi?

The co-main event bout between Gegard Mousasi and Chris Weidman (full highlights here) at last night’s (April 8, 2017) UFC 210 from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, began as the exciting, back-and-forth bout many thought it would be when it was signed.

Unfortunately it then developed into a controversy-filled talking point when referee Dan Miragliotta called a second-round knee from Mousasi illegal that was ultimately determined to be a legal strike during the five-minute recovery period Weidman was granted. The former champion failed to identify the current month of April correctly, prompting cageside doctors to stop the fight with a TKO win for Mousasi as the result.

But the discussion remains a difficult one as Weidman correctly pointed out that instant replay is not a legal means of changing a call in MMA in the state of New York, where the sport was just legalized last year and whose MMA-inexperienced athletic commission has already made a slew of surprising and debatable decisions in fights.

After his third straight loss, Weidman immediately revealed he would be appealing the loss and wants a rematch with “The Dreamcatcher.” Free agent Mousasi wasn’t as supportive of that notion, however, instead saying he wants a new contract and a title shot instead of a rematch.

What do you think? Should Mousasi give Weidman a rematch to clear up the strange ending to last night’s bout?