Pic: Fedor Emelianenko & Frank Mir Face Off At Bellator 198 Weigh-Ins

Tomorrow night (Sat., April 28, 2018), two of the most decorated heavyweights in MMA history will meet when legendary former PRIDE champion Fedor Emelianenko battles former UFC champion Frank Mir in the main event of Bellator 198 from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Ill.

The fight is part of the opening round of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix.

Emelianenko, still oft-regarded as the best heavyweight of all-time, made his debut in the Bellator cage at last summer’s Bellator 180, a bout where he was knocked out by former UFC competitor Matt Mitrione after a wild exchange where both fighters were rocked.

Mir, on the other hand, will do the same tomorrow night after being out of action for over two years. He was knocked out by Mark Hunt in his final UFC fight in March 2016, and served a two-year USADA suspension after testing positive for banned substances.

Check out a picture of their faceoff at today’s Bellator 198 ceremonial weigh-ins courtesy of MMA Mania above.