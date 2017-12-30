Neil Magny Shuts Down Carlos Condit With Convincing Performance

With both welterweights badly in need of a win, former interim champ Carlos Condit and Neil Magny kicked off the main card of tonight’s (Sat., December 30, 2017) UFC 219 from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Longtime veteran Condit had several questions to answer about his fighting future following three defeats in his last four fights. The No. 8-ranked Condit was out of action since his surprisingly fast submission loss to Demian Maia in August 2016, and legitimate whispers surfaced about whether or not he’d retire after an incredible 40 fights.

No. 12 Magny, on the other hand, looked to capitalize on a chance to score arguably his biggest win after a recent downturn where he was finished by Rafael dos Anjos and Lorenz Larkin. The unorthodox striker was once one of the fastest-rising contenders at 170 pounds with seven straight wins from 2014-2015 but had since struggled to maintain consistency.

The winner would move on to fight another day in the deep 170-pound division, while the loser would fade further away from true contention in one of the UFC’s most talented arenas.

The fight started with a feeling-out process of sorts, with Magny eventually scoring a takedown shortly after a minute into the fight. Condit got back up, but Magny sought the takedown again from a body lock. Magny controlled the clinch along the fence until Condit reversed and the fighters broke.

The Denver, Colo.-based fighter pushed forward with two straight shots and stayed aggressive, and Condit whiffed with a combo. Magny was spry on his feet with another big right. Condit finally scored a combo before it went to a brief clinch. The first round ended with a good straight right and left hand-body kick combo followed by a spinning back kick from Condit.

The second frame saw Magny press forward again, but it was Condit who threw first. The two fighters traded kicks and Condit landed a solid strike right afterward. Magny fired back with a body kick and clinched, kneeing Condit in the legs. He eventually tied Condit up and slammed him to the canvas. Condit went for a leglock to put Magny in a strange spot, but he recovered. In Condit’s guard, Magny began to land strikes to the body. Condit sought a kimura that was again unsuccessful, yet he was able to get back to his feet.

He was aggressive with an elbow as he stalked Magny down. Punches and another elbow landed before another clinch that Magny used for another takedown. Condit got back up quick but was taken down again with a double leg. An armbar was unsuccessful from Condit as the second frame came to a close.

The final round began with Magny pushing the pace. Condit threw some kicks that had little effect. Magny was again light on the feet as he ate a body kick and fired back one of his own. Condit pushed forward with a knee to the body. His timing was a bit off, however, and Magny tied him up by taking his back. Condit went for a kimura but Magny again shook it off to land a solid body shot and combination upstairs. Condit began landing good shots against the fence including a Superman punch. Stiff jabs and a low kick landed from Magny scored, following a by a side kick to the body.

Condit ripped the body but was taken down from another body lock, and Magny looked to land ground and pound from side control and then the back. Condit got back up as the fight went to the judges’ scorecards, and Magny earned a much-deserved unanimous decision win to send Condit to his sixth loss in his last eight.

Final Result: Neil Magny def. Carlos Condit via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)