Nate Diaz Interested In Main Event Fight At Upcoming UFC PPV

Nate Diaz could be the savior that the UFC needs for their upcoming pay-per-view event.

UFC President Dana White and other officials are scrambling for a main event for UFC 222.

It’s well known by now that UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is unable to make his scheduled title defense against Frankie Edgar at the PPV event because of a leg injury that the champion suffered.

The promotion is no stranger to this problem as they have done on numerous times in the past. Whether it’s because of a suspension or injury. Diaz is also no stranger to stepping up and accepting a fight on short notice.

A perfect example of that is his first fight with UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor. As a result of this decision, it sparked a rivalry and made both of these fighters a lot of money.

Although Diaz may not be able to get the kind of cash he would get with a bout with McGregor, he is still a big name and can draw on PPV, which the promotion needs badly right now.

This leads us to LA Times’ Lance Pugmire noting on Twitter that Diaz is willing to step into the main event of UFC 222.

”The best option to fill in for the Max Holloway void at UFC 222 is Nate Diaz and he tells me he’s 100% interested,” Pugmire wrote. “Make it happen, UFC!”

Diaz has not been seen in the Octagon since his rematch with McGregor back at UFC 202 when he suffered a majority decision loss which came five months after Diaz submitted McGregor in their first bout at UFC 196.

Diaz has been biding his time since a third bout has been off the table with McGregor.

If you recall, just last month, Diaz took to his Instagram account to note that “May, June” time frame could be when he returns to fighting under the UFC banner.

Diaz also mentioned in that post that he was “sick of sitting around” and told fighters to “step your games up.”