Watch: Jaw-Dropping Knockout Kicks Off UFC 214

Tonight’s (Sat., July 29, 2017) UFC 214 from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California is obviously anticipated for its three elite title fights – most namely the Daniel Cormier vs. Jon Jones main event – but the Fight Pass-aired preliminary card immediately made it clear that the card is packed with entertaining fighters from top to bottom.

That was just the case when well-rounded lightweight Drew Dober returned from a lengthy layoff due to injury to pick up by far the biggest win of his UFC career versus longtime MMA veteran Josh Burkman in the first fight of the stacked event. After a back-and-forth opening few minutes where Dober landed some stiff low kicks and Burkman scored with his own body kicks, it became clear that Dober was the stronger fighter physically when he controlled the clinch.

That became even more apparent, however, when he threw an absolutely pinpoint left hook just around the guard of Burkman, landing the shot right on the chin to immediately knock out “The People’s Warrior” and get UFC 214 started with a big bang. Watch the finish of the Omaha native’s biggest MMA win right here: