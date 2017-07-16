Video: UFC Fighter Knocked Out By Monstrous Slam In Scotland

Although this weekend’s (Sun., July 16, 2017) UFC Fight Night 113 from the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland has been largely overshadowed by the circus that was the Mayweather vs. McGregor world presser tour, the card still offered something incredible that we just don’t see in the octagon all that often.

And it came when touted flashy striker Galore Bofando met Conor McGregor’s teammate Charlie Ward on the preliminary card. Expected to utilize his stylish kicks to win the crowd in Glasgow, Bofando instead used overpowering wrestling to score a shocking finish when he threw Ward to the mat and knocked out him out.

It was a quick, surprising stoppage that hearkened back to all-time great light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz’s body slam stoppage of late fellow former champion Evan Tanner back in 2001. Watch the impressive debut for Bofando here: