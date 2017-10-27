Video: Machida & Brunson Have Intense Staredown At UFC Sao Paulo Weigh-In

Only one day remains until tomorrow’s (Sat., October 28, 2017) UFC Fight Night 119 from Ginásio do Ibirapuera in Sao Paulo, Brazil, where former UFC champ Lyoto Machida will return against longtime contender Derek Brunson.

Serving an 18-month USADA suspension for using a banned substance, “The Dragon” was noticeably excited at this week’s UFC Sao Paulo media day. That emotion carried over into today’s ceremonial weigh-ins, where he and Brunson shared an intense staredown heading into their main event bout.

Check it out courtesy of MMAFighting.com right here: