Live: UFC 214 Pre-Fight Press Conference Video

After what seems like countless hold-ups and re-bookings due to injuries and drug test failures, Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones will finally meet in their rematch in the main event of this weekend’s (Sat., July 29, 2017) UFC 214 from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

It’s been a long and arduous path to a successful return for Jones to say the least, as the longtime former champion and pound-for-pound great will come off of a one-year suspension from USADA to meet archrival Cormier, who has racked up four straight victories over elite foes in “Bones'” absence.

The bout is nearly here – we hope – and three years of bad blood, hype, and smack talk will be culminating in a fever pitch this weekend. The rest of that process starts with today’s (Wed., July 26, 2017) pre-fight press conference from Vegas. Watch the build-up unfold beginning live at 4:00 PM EST right here: