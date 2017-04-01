Highlights: Sergei Kharitonov’s Insane Walkoff KO From Bellator 175

Longtime MMA knockout artist Sergei Kharitonov was looking for his sixth win in his last seven fights when he faced Chase Gormley on the main card of tonight’s (Fri., March 31, 2016) Bellator 175 from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

And although main event fighters Rampage Jackson and King Mo stole the pre-fight spotlight with their never-ending smack talk, it was the assassin-like precision of heavyweight Kharitonov that was by far the best performance of the card. The Russian may have been down on the scorecards with Gormley throwing and landing an accurate volume of varied strikes, but Kharitonov kept calm, landing a laser-like jab.

The combat sports legend then landed a clean straight right that rocked Gormley, and Kharitonov finished the job by stepping back with a perfect uppercut with the exact same hand that had his opponent out cold. Watch the insane KO courtesy of Bellator here: