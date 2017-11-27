Francis Ngannou Sets New World Record For Punching Power

Heralded as perhaps the next big thing in mixed martial arts (MMA), No. 4-ranked UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou will walk to the Octagon for by far his biggest-ever match when he meets No. 1 former title challenger Alistair Overeem in the co-main event of this weekend’s (Sat., December 2, 2017) UFC 218 from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

‘The Predator’ has made a meteoric rise to the brink of title contention by finishing all five of his UFC fights, his most recent a simple first-round of former champ Andrei Arlovski. Much of that success can be attributed to his otherworldly punching power, yet we didn’t know just how powerful the Cameroonian truly is.

The extent of that was recently chronicled at the UFC Performance Institute in Las Vegas, where Ngannou posted to his Instagram (via MMA Mania) that he had set a new world record for punching power. Check it out here: