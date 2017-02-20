Derrick Lewis vs. Travis Browne Video Highlights

Rising heavyweight slugger Derick Lewis was looking for his biggest-ever win when he squared off with Top 10 veteran Travis Browne in the main event of last night’s (Feb. 19, 2017) UFC Fight Night 105 from the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

“The Black Beast” got it, but it wasn’t without some initial adversity. Browne rocked him on multiple occasions with vicious body kicks, and Lewis was no doubt in trouble. But he weathered the storm to turn the tables in the second round, nailing Browne with huge punches to floor him and unleash a torrent that unfortunately resulted in an extremely late stoppage.

It will rate as his biggest win without question, but one has to wonder if the heavyweight opponents Lewis will potentially face in the near future have taken note of what appeared to be a weakness in the form of Browne’s body work in Halifax.

In the meantime, watch the video highlights of Lewis’ latest knockout victory here: