Cub Swanson vs. Artem Lobov Full Fight Video Highlights

In a bout that threw all adherence to the official rankings out the window, No. 4-ranked Cub Swanson met unranked 14-12 Artem Lobov in the main event of tonight’s (Sat., April 22, 2017) UFC Fight Night 108 from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee after “The Russian Hammer” called the veteran out on social media.

The veteran was justifiably a big favorite, but when the dust settled on the unorthodox fight, Lobov had made legions of new fans and gained a ton of newfound respect in the process by giving Swanson all he could handle. Lobov took Swanson down in the first round and appeared to wobble him with a big strike in the fifth, absorbing all of ‘Beautiful Destruction’s’ varied arsenal.

For his part, the favored Swanson landed a seemingly nonstop barrage of weapons from all angles, rocking Lobov with a spinning wheel kick, a head kick, a spinning back elbow, and many big shots. He was willing to eat a shot to land one of his own, but also had Lobov’s back to look for a rear-naked in the third round and wore Lobov with a ruthless assault throughout the grueling five-round bout.

It was a thrilling contest that was a lot closer than everyone thought it would be, and also a contest that made you wonder if all these mounting wars will catch up to Swanson.

For now, watch the full fight video highlights of his thrilling fourth straight victory: