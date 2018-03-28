Michael Bisping Has Sights Set On Retirement Fight At Upcoming UFC Event

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has a certain date and location in mind for his potential retirement fight.

Bisping lost in the main event of the UFC 217 PPV (pay-per-view) event on November 4th in New York at Madison Square Garden to former UFC welterweight champion and current middleweight champion Georges St-Pierre by submission.

After this fight, there were many fans that believed Bisping would be announcing his retirement as an active pro-MMA fighter.

However, he is continuing with his pro-MMA career. He then lost to Kelvin Gastelum UFC Fight Night 122.

If you recall, earlier this year, Bisping went on record by stating that he would like to have his final fight in London. Ironically, the promotion was slated to return to England on March 17 for UFC Fight Night 127 at The O2 Arena.

However, when tickets went on sale for the event, Bisping noted on his official Twitter account that he would not be fighting at the event.

Bisping recently went on record by stating that he’s interested in fighting at the upcoming UFC Liverpool event but doesn’t have a certain opponent in mind.

UFC Liverpool is set to take place on May 27, 2018, at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England. The main card will air on FOX Sports 1 at while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 at and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.