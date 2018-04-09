Michael Bisping Gives Interesting Take On Conor McGregor Situation

Last week, Conor McGregor took over the mixed martial arts world when he arrived in Brooklyn and stormed a media day prior to this past weekend’s (April 7, 2018) UFC 223.

Ultimately, it’s assumed that McGregor was looking for the event’s headliner, Khabib Nurmagomedov. Earlier in the week, “The Eagle” had a run-in with a teammate of McGregor’s, Artem Lobov, which didn’t seem to sit well with the Irishman.

When all was said and done, McGregor was arrested in New York before being released on bail and presumably flying back to Ireland.

Following the events that took place, many have blasted the “Notorious” one for his actions, but former middleweight champion Michael Bisping actually gave McGregor a bit of praise, although admitting like many others that he did indeed make a mistake:

“There are no gangs in MMA,” Bisping told TMZ. “There are gangs in England. There are gangs in Dublin. There’s gangs all over the world just like right here. There are no gangs in MMA. Conor is not trying to be a gangster. Conor is just trying to look after his boys, right? Which you got to applaud him for. He made a mistake. That’s all it is.”

As far as McGregor goes, it’s currently unclear when he’ll fight again given that he now has more issues to sort out, although it would make sense for him to meet Nurmagomedov inside the Octagon when and if a return does come to fruition.

Bisping, meanwhile, is coming off of a brutal loss to Kelvin Gastelum this past November and is expected to fight once more before retiring.

Do you agree with “The Count’s” comments?