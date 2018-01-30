Michael Bisping Confirms He’s Not Fighting At UFC London

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping had expressed interest in headlining UFC Fight Night 127, which is set to take place on March 17, 2018 in London, England, before hanging up his gloves for good, but it doesn’t look as if that’ll be happening.

Potential fights against Vitor Belfort and Rashad Evans have been discussed in recent weeks, but “The Count” took to his official Twitter account earlier today (Jan. 30, 2018) to confirm that he would not be competing at the upcoming event in his home country:

Don’t buy tickets to see me fight in London. I’m not fighting. Just spoke with ufc. — michael (@bisping) January 30, 2018

The last time Bisping entered the Octagon was this past November when he suffered a brutal first-round stoppage loss to Kelvin Gastelum in a bout he accepted on just three weeks’ notice. Prior to that, he had surrendered his 185-pound title to Georges St. Pierre, dropping a submission loss to the Canadian in the main event of UFC 217, which took place last November as well in New York City.

As of now, it’s currently unclear whether or not the 38-year-old will fight again.