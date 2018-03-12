Max Holloway Reveals Which Fight He Prefers Over Conor McGregor Rematch

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is keeping an eye on what’s going on at lightweight.

Current interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson is slated to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 223, which takes place on Saturday, April 7 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The main card will air on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET while the preliminary card will air on FOX Sports 1 at 8 p.m. ET and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass.

Although Holloway is due a title defense over top contender Brian Ortega, who is coming off a big win over former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar at UFC 222, he continues to talk about soon to be former lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

Holloway, who is recovering from an injury that forced to pull out of UFC 222, recently told Mike Finch of Cage Fanatic that he’s interested in fight Nurmagomedov and would prefer it over a rematch with McGregor.

“You know, everybody keeps talking about me and a guy too. That Irish man [Conor McGregor],” Holloway told Cage Fanatic’s Mike Finch in a recent interview (transcript via MMA Mania). “Everybody wants to see us run that back, everybody seems to not be talking about Khabib. I want Khabib. You know, to be the best you got to beat the best and one of those guys is Khabib.” “I remember Tony (Ferguson) saying that he wanted to come down to 145 pounds, but they all can stay up there,” Holloway said. “Stay at 155 pounds, no excuses, let me come up and let me fight. I’m a big boy and we can go up. And 170 pounds ain’t so far after that.” “I’m a Samoan, I’m Hawaiian, I’m Polynesian. I love eating food. You guys know I love cupcakes,” Holloway said. “I’m going to put my weight on and we’ll see what happens. No one’s safe. No one’s safe. I’m willing. I’m ready to go. After this injury, we’ll get back to it at 145 pounds and we’ll go from there.”

McGregor beat Holloway back in 2013. However, since then, Holloway has transformed into the fighter he is today by getting better. Since then Holloway has gone on an impressive 12 fight win streak.