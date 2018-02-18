Max Holloway Mocks Conor McGregor With Similar Social Media Post

UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway just couldn’t help himself by posting this message.

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor tried to take a pleasant trip down memory lane with a post on his official Instagram account. However, he got expertly mocked by Holloway.

If you recall, McGregor beat Holloway back in 2013. However, since then, Holloway has transformed into the fighter he is today by getting better. Since then Holloway has gone on an impressive 12 fight win streak.

It all started once the lightweight champion wrote the following in the caption with this photo:

“This was just moments after I tore my ACL in a fight in Boston Massachusetts. It was when I faced off against the current featherweight champion Max Holloway, who I dismantled before and after this ligament tear, to win a lopsided victory. It was father against son in there that night in just my second UFC bout.

Young Max is a hell of a fighter, I wonder what the future holds for my young Uce. Ligaments are needed in a fight definitely. Some can fight on however, where as some can not. I always think there are moments in your career that can make you or break you. I have had many in my storied career and this was most certainly one of them. God bless. Boston Strong.”

And this is when things got interesting with Holloway writing this on his Instagram account: