Khabib Says Tony Ferguson Has Never Fought Anyone Like Him

On April 7, 2018, UFC 223 will go down live on pay-per-view (PPV) from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York and the event is set to be headlined by a long awaited lightweight title fight between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Although undisputed 155-pound champion Conor McGregor is still sidelined and the division’s title picture is still a bit unclear, Ferguson and Nurmagomedov are considered by most to be two of the best lightweights in the world if not the two very best.

And those that feel that way certainly have good reason to, as Ferguson has won an incredible 10-straight, while “The Eagle” possesses a perfect 25-0 professional record.

As far as the fight itself goes, Nurmagomedov is without question one of the best wrestlers the UFC has ever seen, but Ferguson’s jiu-jitsu coach, Eddie Bravo, recently said that “El Cucuy” will ‘thank’ Nurmagomedov for taking him down and attack from the bottom:

“We’re going to turn around and attack him (on the ground),” Bravo said on an edition of WFAN’s Outside the Cage podcast. “We’re going to thank him for taking Tony down, and we’re going to throw some fire at him. It’s going to be different. No one has done that. “I’m sure his defense is going to be tight. I’m sure he’s going to be studying rubber guard and all that, but we’re going to come there with fire. We’re going to come right at him.”

Bravo appears quite confident in his fighter, as he should be given Ferguson’s world class submission game and unorthodox style.

“The Eagle”, however, isn’t as worried, recently saying that “El Cucuy” has never fought a fighter like him before:

“I don’t think he has better jiu-jitsu than me, better grappling,” Nurmagomedov told RT Sport. “I think he’s unpredictable a little bit. He has very good knee, very good elbow. But I don’t think he ever fight with somebody like me, who have like pressure, top control, good everywhere. Strong.” “When we go to the cage, when cage close, we’re gonna show this. Me and Tony Ferguson is different level.”

Who do you expect to come out on top on April 7?