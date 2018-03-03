Ketlen Vieira Avoids Judging Fail To Defeat Cat Zingano

Ketlen Vieira was almost robbed in Las Vegas, but she was able to earn the win over Cat Zingano.

For the first time since 2016, Zingano made her way to the Octagon. She did battle with Vieira on the main card of UFC 222. The action took place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Zingano got things underway with a leg kick. Vieira landed a right hand followed by a knee to the body. She landed an elbow on the break. Zingano connected with a right hand. A knee to the body was there for Zingano. Vieira was able to counter her opponent and stuffed a takedown. She was able to score a takedown with a little over one minute to go in the opening frame.

Vieira scored a judo throw early in the second stanza. She went for an arm triangle but Zingano was able to break free of the hold. Vieira remained in control. Vieira stood in control for the remainder of the round.

Zingano fired away at the start of the final frame. She connected with a right hand. Vieira checked a kick and Zigano hobbled on her foot. Vieira was able to gain top control as a result. Despite her injury, Zingano popped up and landed a knee to the body. The action in the clinch was broken up. Zingano moved forward with strikes. Vieira thwarted the attack by pushing her opponent against the fence until the final horn sounded.

The score totals were read and somehow one judge gave the fight to Zingano. Luckily, the other two judges used common sense.

Final Result: Ketlen Vieira def. Cat Zingano via split decision (29-28. 28-29, 29-28)