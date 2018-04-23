Junior Dos Santos Cleared To Compete Immediately After USADA Findings

Last August, it was revealed that former UFC heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos had failed a drug test, forcing him to be pulled from a scheduled fight with fellow competitor Francis Ngannou.

Today, however, a report from ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, which was confirmed by USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency), indicated that Dos Santos will be allowed to compete again effective immediately following a decision from USADA that his failed drug test stemmed from a contaminated supplement.

The Brazilian accepted a six-month suspension, although the suspension has already been served given that the test took place eight months ago.

UFC heavyweight Junior dos Santos is cleared to compete again, effective immediately. USADA has confirmed his failed drug test last August was caused by a contaminated supplement. He’s accepted a six-month suspension, which is already over since the test was eight months ago. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) April 23, 2018

Dos Santos hasn’t competed since suffering a disappointing first-round stoppage defeat to current divisional champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 211 last May in Dallas, Texas. Prior to that, he had split wins and losses in his previous six bouts including victories over Mark Hunt, Miocic and Ben Rothwell and losses to Cain Velasquez and Alistair Overeem.

In addition to dos Santos, Antonio Rogerio Nogueira and Marcos Rogerio de Lima have also been deemed eligible to compete immediately.