Joe Rogan Offers Training Recommendation To Francis Ngannou

Prior to UFC 220, which took place on Jan. 20, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts, Francis Ngannou had run through every heavyweight the UFC had put in front of him.

The man known as “The Predator” is a terrifying figure with some of the most lethal one punch knockout power the division’s ever seen. For this reason, it was understandable why many were picking him to dethrone champion Stipe Miocic last month.

However, Miocic weathered the storm, tired Ngannou out and dominated him over the course of five rounds to earn a decision victory.

Recently speaking on the fight, UFC commentator Joe Rogan acknowledged Ngannou’s presence, but also gave credit to Miocic’s toughness and skill set:

“He tried to take Stipe out in the first round. His thought was that Stipe’s not going to be able to survive,” Rogan said on a recent edition of his podcast. ”Stipe was a very good college wrestler and obviously a bad motherf****r. He took some hard shots too but that’s the thing about Stipe. It’s not just that he knows how to fight, he’s just f*****g tough. ”I thought it’s very possible Francis could win this fight, he’s just so scary. I’ve never seen anyone that’s so terrifying with one punch.”

Rogan also offered a training recommendation to Ngannou, who recently relocated to Las Vegas from France:

“You watch the training camps with Daniel Cormier, Luke Rockhold and Cain Velasquez, there’s a reason why those guys are so goddamn good because iron sharpens iron,” Rogan said. “Those guys are in there, world champions going at it with each other on a daily basis and because of that, that’s what turned them into those f*****g monsters that they are today. Francis is just a physical freak but if he was in that camp? Holy s**t. One camp in San Jose has some of the best fighters that have ever done the sport.” he added.

Do you think the 31-year-old Ngannou would benefit from joining a major MMA camp?