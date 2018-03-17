Jan Blachowicz vs. Jimi Manuwa Full Fight Video Highlights

In the co-main event of tonight’s (Sat. March 17, 2018) UFC Fight Night 127 from the O2 Arena in London, England, light heavyweights Jan Blachowicz and Jimi Manuwa went to war inside the Octagon. Manuwa came off of a nasty 42-second knockout loss to Volkon Oezdemir last summer.

Blachowicz has been on a two-fight win streak over names such as Devin Clark, who he managed to submit, and Jared Cannonier. The winner would likely propel themselves into possible title contention in a thin 205-pound division.

The first round saw Blachowicz come very close to finishing the fight as he managed to stun Manuwa and cause him to bleed very badly from his nose. “The Poster Boy,” however, was able to hang in and survive.

For the next several rounds the pair exchanged hard strikes and put on a performance the entire O2 Arena was on the edge of their seats for the entirety of the bout. When it was all said and done, the judges decided Blachowicz had done enough to earn the winning nod.

You can check out the full fight video highlights from the pair’s clash here below: