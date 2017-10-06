UFC 216 Embedded Episode 4

UFC 216 is a day away and the fourth episode of Embedded was released on the UFC’s YouTube channel.

In the episode, flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson shops for suits and studio equipment. His opponent Ray Borg works out at the UFC Performance Institute. Heavyweight Derrick Lewis does his pre-weigh in under the watchful eye of Hall of Famer Forrest Griffin, as opponent Fabricio Werdum announces his arrival in the UFC office. Interim lightweight title contender Tony Ferguson tries on his fight night wardrobe, and fellow headliner Kevin Lee visits a children’s cancer center. Then the stars head to T-Mobile for media day interviews and faceoffs.

You can watch it here: