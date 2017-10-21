Twitter Reacts To Darren Till’s Destruction Of Donald Cerrone

UFC Fight Night 118 went down today (Saturday, October 21, 2017) from the Ergo Arena in Gdansk, Poland. The card was headlined by a welterweight scrap between Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Darren Till, and the up-and-comer picked up the biggest win of his career. Darren blitzed Cerrone and never let him get comfortable, putting his left hand on the vet early and often on his way to a first-round stoppage.
In the co-main event, Karolina Kowalkiewicz got back on track after back-to-back losses to Joanna Champion and Claudia Gadelha by beating UFC newcomer but experienced vet Jodie Esquibel.
See how Twitter reacted to these exciting tilts below:
Almost Till Time. @UFCFightPass #CerroneTill #UFCGdansk
— Jon Anik (@Jon_Anik) October 21, 2017
Always love fights like Till vs Cerrone: young stud trying to knock off the vet. Throw that scouser accent in the mix and you’ve got something special.
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 21, 2017
Some stats on Donald Cerrone as we near the #UFCGdansk main event. This man has done many fights. pic.twitter.com/aa38Wl2xj1
— Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) October 21, 2017
Till comes out hot every time and Cowboy… well, doesn't. Have to feel that if Till wins it'll be by early highlight reel KO.
— Phil Mackenzie (@EvilGregJackson) October 21, 2017
I don’t have a beer to hold tight, but I’m ready for this gun fight… #UFCGdansk pic.twitter.com/LNXTPEYUgy
— Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) October 21, 2017
My hunch? Till gives Cowboy problems early w/ his forward pressure & boxing. Over time, however, Cerrone *should* adapt and win. We'll see.
— Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) October 21, 2017
Good to see Terry Etim in @darrentill2 tills corner. One of the pioneers of UKMMA
— scott askham (@scottaskham1) October 21, 2017
Till's best chance is to catch Cerrone early, during one of his usually slow starts. If it goes past the second, it's likely Cowboy's fight.
— Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) October 21, 2017
Cerrone does great work when he gets space to breathe, work and throw kicks. If Till can deny him that space, he should win this. #UFCGdansk
— Iain Kidd (@iainkidd) October 21, 2017
WHO THE FUCK WAS THAT?!!? WOWWWWW!!!! #UFCGdansk
— Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) October 21, 2017
Fantastic performance.
— BOO!zanne Davis (@SoozieCuzie) October 21, 2017
Oh man. Darren Till crumpled Cowboy up. #UFCGdansk
— Yellow Power Ranger (@Sugarhigh5me) October 21, 2017
Darren Till rose to the occasion. He’s the real deal. #UFCGdansk
— #HalfTheBattle (@BestFightPicks) October 21, 2017
What’s next for Till? The bigger question, what’s next for Cowboy. #UFCGdansk
— Ross Kingsbury (@DownedOpponent) October 21, 2017
Real clean hands are Cerrone's kryptonite.
— RJ Clifford (@RJcliffordMMA) October 21, 2017
There's rising to the occasion and there's what Darren Till just did.
— Fernanda Prates (@NandaPrates_) October 21, 2017
I really struggled with this pick, and should have went with my gut. Regardless, I’m happy for Till, someone I can’t wait to see again.
— Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) October 21, 2017
The boy went fishing for bass and got ahold of a shark. #BeCarefulWhatYouWishFor
— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) October 21, 2017
Whoa. Darren Till and Mike Perry screaming in each other faces through the cage. Now Perry is hitting himself in the face. #UFCGdansk
— Justin Golightly (@SecretMovesMMA) October 21, 2017
Perry scared. #UFC216 pic.twitter.com/p6kmGbGyZA
— Stephie Haynes (@CrooklynMMA) October 21, 2017
Darren Till vs. Mike Perry has to happen. That was great. #UFCGdansk
— Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) October 21, 2017
Cancel Perry vs Ponzinibbio and give us Till vs Perry ASAP! #UFCGdansk
— MMA GIFS (@mma_gifs_) October 21, 2017
Mike Perry vs. Darren Till after #UFCGdansk? ???? pic.twitter.com/qtkhkXARvh
— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) October 21, 2017
"We're going to make that fight happen." @PlatinumPerry on @DarrenTill2 #UFCGdansk pic.twitter.com/8Ity2iSPY5
— UFC (@ufc) October 21, 2017
Here comes @KarolinaMMA, proud owner of one of the best walkouts and pre-fight demeanors in the game. #polska
— Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 21, 2017
Co-main time!@KarolinaMMA takes on newcomer @JodieEsquibel at #UFCGdansk! pic.twitter.com/OSDqz2wQAb
— UFC (@ufc) October 21, 2017
Poland's own!@KarolinaMMA #UFCGdansk pic.twitter.com/mSejhlWSZf
— UFC (@ufc) October 21, 2017
Karolina Kowalkiewicz walking out in the same building she won her first MMA title in four years ago. UFC Fight Night co-main coming up.
— Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 21, 2017
Signature pose from @KarolinaMMA pic.twitter.com/wBliCIFh5s
— Jim Edwards (@MMA_Jim) October 21, 2017
She did the wink! #UFCGdansk pic.twitter.com/duMOi4g6QN
— Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) October 21, 2017
There it is! ???? #UFCGdansk pic.twitter.com/tbVQiIv9mZ
— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) October 21, 2017
Karolina Kowalkiewicz walkout gimmick is on point. #UFCGdansk https://t.co/N7QYraGYb7
— MiddleEasy (@MiddleEasy) October 21, 2017
Karolina pressing and landing some beautiful knees!
— Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) October 21, 2017
Esquibel starting to struggle for air against the suffocating volume of offense being thrown.
— Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) October 21, 2017
Omg brutal elbow from Karolina cuts Jodie badly
— Jim Edwards (@MMA_Jim) October 21, 2017
Kowalkiewicz is attacking like a cartoon bee, buzzing and battering a flailing target at points. #UFCGdansk pic.twitter.com/hVpQBqiJ8d
— Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) October 21, 2017
An emotional @KarolinaMMA gets back in the win column at #UFCGdansk! pic.twitter.com/POr1hC5kHL
— UFC (@ufc) October 21, 2017
This is a bit sad. Esquibel has no path to victory whatsoever and Kowalkiewicz is just doing whatever she wants.
— Phil Mackenzie (@EvilGregJackson) October 21, 2017
Kowalkiewicz vs. Andrade? YES, PLEASE. #UFCGdansk
— Yellow Power Ranger (@Sugarhigh5me) October 21, 2017