Twitter Reacts To Darren Till’s Destruction Of Donald Cerrone

UFC Fight Night 118 went down today (Saturday, October 21, 2017) from the Ergo Arena in Gdansk, Poland. The card was headlined by a welterweight scrap between Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Darren Till, and the up-and-comer picked up the biggest win of his career. Darren blitzed Cerrone and never let him get comfortable, putting his left hand on the vet early and often on his way to a first-round stoppage.

In the co-main event, Karolina Kowalkiewicz got back on track after back-to-back losses to Joanna Champion and Claudia Gadelha by beating UFC newcomer but experienced vet Jodie Esquibel.

See how Twitter reacted to these exciting tilts below:

Always love fights like Till vs Cerrone: young stud trying to knock off the vet. Throw that scouser accent in the mix and you’ve got something special. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 21, 2017

Some stats on Donald Cerrone as we near the #UFCGdansk main event. This man has done many fights. pic.twitter.com/aa38Wl2xj1 — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) October 21, 2017

Till comes out hot every time and Cowboy… well, doesn't. Have to feel that if Till wins it'll be by early highlight reel KO. — Phil Mackenzie (@EvilGregJackson) October 21, 2017

I don’t have a beer to hold tight, but I’m ready for this gun fight… #UFCGdansk pic.twitter.com/LNXTPEYUgy — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) October 21, 2017

My hunch? Till gives Cowboy problems early w/ his forward pressure & boxing. Over time, however, Cerrone *should* adapt and win. We'll see. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) October 21, 2017

Good to see Terry Etim in @darrentill2 tills corner. One of the pioneers of UKMMA — scott askham (@scottaskham1) October 21, 2017

Till's best chance is to catch Cerrone early, during one of his usually slow starts. If it goes past the second, it's likely Cowboy's fight. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) October 21, 2017

Cerrone does great work when he gets space to breathe, work and throw kicks. If Till can deny him that space, he should win this. #UFCGdansk — Iain Kidd (@iainkidd) October 21, 2017

WHO THE FUCK WAS THAT?!!? WOWWWWW!!!! #UFCGdansk — Tommy Toe Hold (@TommyToeHold) October 21, 2017

Fantastic performance. — BOO!zanne Davis (@SoozieCuzie) October 21, 2017

Oh man. Darren Till crumpled Cowboy up. #UFCGdansk — Yellow Power Ranger (@Sugarhigh5me) October 21, 2017

Darren Till rose to the occasion. He’s the real deal. #UFCGdansk — #HalfTheBattle (@BestFightPicks) October 21, 2017

What’s next for Till? The bigger question, what’s next for Cowboy. #UFCGdansk — Ross Kingsbury (@DownedOpponent) October 21, 2017

Real clean hands are Cerrone's kryptonite. — RJ Clifford (@RJcliffordMMA) October 21, 2017

There's rising to the occasion and there's what Darren Till just did. — Fernanda Prates (@NandaPrates_) October 21, 2017

I really struggled with this pick, and should have went with my gut. Regardless, I’m happy for Till, someone I can’t wait to see again. — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) October 21, 2017

The boy went fishing for bass and got ahold of a shark. #BeCarefulWhatYouWishFor — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) October 21, 2017

Whoa. Darren Till and Mike Perry screaming in each other faces through the cage. Now Perry is hitting himself in the face. #UFCGdansk — Justin Golightly (@SecretMovesMMA) October 21, 2017

Darren Till vs. Mike Perry has to happen. That was great. #UFCGdansk — Mike Bohn (@MikeBohnMMA) October 21, 2017

Cancel Perry vs Ponzinibbio and give us Till vs Perry ASAP! #UFCGdansk — MMA GIFS (@mma_gifs_) October 21, 2017

Here comes @KarolinaMMA, proud owner of one of the best walkouts and pre-fight demeanors in the game. #polska — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 21, 2017

Karolina Kowalkiewicz walking out in the same building she won her first MMA title in four years ago. UFC Fight Night co-main coming up. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) October 21, 2017

Karolina pressing and landing some beautiful knees! — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) October 21, 2017

Esquibel starting to struggle for air against the suffocating volume of offense being thrown. — Luke Thomas (@lthomasnews) October 21, 2017

Omg brutal elbow from Karolina cuts Jodie badly — Jim Edwards (@MMA_Jim) October 21, 2017

Kowalkiewicz is attacking like a cartoon bee, buzzing and battering a flailing target at points. #UFCGdansk pic.twitter.com/hVpQBqiJ8d — Dan Tom (@DanTomMMA) October 21, 2017