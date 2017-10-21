Home Instant Articles Twitter Reacts To Darren Till’s Destruction Of Donald Cerrone

Josh Stillman
Photo Credit: Per Haljestam for USA TODAY Sports

UFC Fight Night 118 went down today (Saturday, October 21, 2017) from the Ergo Arena in Gdansk, Poland. The card was headlined by a welterweight scrap between Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Darren Till, and the up-and-comer picked up the biggest win of his career. Darren blitzed Cerrone and never let him get comfortable, putting his left hand on the vet early and often on his way to a first-round stoppage.

In the co-main event, Karolina Kowalkiewicz got back on track after back-to-back losses to Joanna Champion and Claudia Gadelha by beating UFC newcomer but experienced vet Jodie Esquibel.

See how Twitter reacted to these exciting tilts below:

  • Johnny Carcosa

    Wow, the size difference between Till and Cerrone was HUGE!