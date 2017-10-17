Justin Gaethje Wants To Be The ‘Most Violent’ Lightweight

Based on what you see from ex-World Series Of Fighting (WSOF) lightweight champ Justin Gaethje inside the mixed martial arts (MMA) cage, you wouldn’t expect him to be a guy concerned about taking fights on short-notice – think again.

Gaethje is preparing to fight former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez at UFC 218 on December 2nd at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. During a recent media scrum, Gaethje was asked about the possibility of taking a UFC lightweight title match on short-notice. Gaethje would like to think that he could say no to the opportunity, as he is not a big fan of taking fights on short-notice (quotes via MMA Junkie):

“The effort I put in, I expect myself to have eight to 12 weeks of preparation, and that’s the way I do things,” said Gaethje. “So I hope to never make the mistake – I just want to put it on the record for myself, to look back on – that I hope I never make the mistake of taking a last-second fight. Because inside, I would want to. But it shouldn’t happen.”

As for his fight against Alvarez, Gaethje said he’s looking to go into the Octagon at UFC 218 and finish “The Underground King” as quick as possible in attempt to earn a shot at the 155-pound crown: