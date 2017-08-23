Mayweather To McGregor: If You’re Gonna Give It, Be Ready To Take It Too

Earlier today (Wed. August 23, 2017) the final press conference before Floyd Mayweather and UFC lightweight champ Conor McGregor’s boxing bout took place before they go to head Saturday night.

“The Notorious One” started things off by boasting about his prediction to finish Mayweather within two rounds due to the recent change in glove size. He also doubled down on his vow to push the action forward and claimed he is prepared to go all 12 rounds if need be. Mayweather then took the podium in a very professional matter and seemed to subtly warn McGregor to be prepared to take some damage, as well as give some out:

“The be in the sport 21 years, I had to take it extremely serious,” Mayweather said. “For you guys to think that Saturday I’m not taking this serious – I’m taking this extremely serious, but the thing is this: When it’s all said and done I know one thing that I can do, I can fight. I can give it, and I can take it. But for me to be 49-0, it’s obvious I’m not receiving it, I’m giving it.”

When asked to clarify his comments after the press conference, Mayweather stated that he is also coming to fight and if McGregor wants to come out and engage in a brawl, he better be prepared to absorb some damage as well: